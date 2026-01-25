The Miami football program is maintaining impressive roster stability following its historic run to the National Championship game. While the defense sees major shifts, including the return of veteran leader Mohamed Toure and the addition of SEC standout Damon Wilson, the Hurricanes have also successfully navigated the transfer portal to keep their offensive core intact.

Running back Girard Pringle provided a significant boost by withdrawing from the portal, ensuring that the backfield remains a position of strength for head coach Mario Cristobal. This continuity is paired with strategic additions in the trenches, such as former Georgia lineman Jamal Meriweather, as the program transitions into a 2026 campaign focused on finishing what they started.

In addition to Mark Fletcher, Miami was able to retain its entire running back room with Marty Brown, Jordan Lyle, and the already there Pringle, each set to return in 2026, according to Matt Zenitz on X.

This retention is a massive victory for the coaching staff, as it keeps a productive and familiar group of ball carriers together for another season. While linebacker Bobby Washington has signed with Missouri, marking a departure from the defensive depth, the return of the full running back stable allows the offense to maintain its physical identity while integrating potential new pieces, such as Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah.

On the defensive front, Cristobal has continued his aggressive portal strategy by landing former Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound interior force comes to Coral Gables after a productive stint in the Big Ten, where he appeared in all 13 games for the Cornhuskers.

Davis joins a reloaded defensive line featuring Damon Wilson and promising talents like Marquise Lightfoot, helping to mitigate the loss of NFL-bound stars.

By blending these experienced Big Ten and SEC transfers with established returning leaders, Miami is ensuring it remains a premier destination and a national title favorite heading into spring practices, and is working hard to have a much better team in the next season.