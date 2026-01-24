Miami (FL) football is wasting no time reloading for another National Championship game run. Mario Cristobal turned to the portal immediately following his final message after the Indiana loss. Now he's snatched a former Big Ten fast-riser.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes landed former Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis, 247Sports revealed on Saturday.

Davis piled 32 tackles with 26 against conference foes. He adds a 6-foot-5, 275-pound presence inside.

He played in all 13 games for the Cornhuskers and emerged as a starter. But now he walks into a reloaded defensive line losing Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Yet additionally boosted the 2026 roster with other veteran talent from the CFB side.

Miami portal additions under Mario Cristobal

Article Continues Below

Davis links with promising DLs Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount. Miami additionally welcomes back five-star 2025 signing Hayden Lowe as a potential early replacement for the NFL bound Bain.

But the former ‘Husker adds to an already stout 2026 College Football Transfer Portal class growing Coral Gables.

Damon Wilson bolts from Missouri and Southeastern Conference country to join the ‘Canes. Wilson was one of the top remaining edge rushers left in the portal. He leaves Mizzou tallying nine sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss. He's even a past five-star signing from Georgia and now onto his third college stop.

Even the other trenches are getting bolstered too. Former Georgia offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather is off to “The U” as well. He went on to start in 12 games for the College Football Playoff team and can boost the guard spot moving forward.

Of course, Miami awaits the transfer fate of Duke quarterback Darian Mensah — who rises as Carson Beck's replacement if officially brought over.