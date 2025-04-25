As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft got closer, it became more and more clear that Miami football QB Cam Ward was going to be the first overall pick in the draft. The Tennessee Titans decided that they didn't want to trade the first pick away, and that they wanted to draft a QB. They got a good one as Ward had an outstanding college career with the Hurricanes and also Washington State. After being drafted by the Titans, Ward was on display in Times Square.

That's not a bad recruiting pitch for the Miami football team. If you want to end up being the first overall pick in the draft, go play for the Hurricanes. Or Washington State, for that matter, as Ward did spend the first two years of his career with the Cougars, and that is where he was developed.

Ward was a star at the college level long before he got to Miami. In 2022 at Washington State, he burst onto the scene as he went 320-497 through the air for 3,232 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine picks. It was an outstanding season, and Ward only got better as his career went on.

After a stellar season at Washington State, Ward returned for another year with the Cougars. In 2023, he threw for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven picks. After that, it was clear that Ward could play for just about any team that he wanted. He decided to enter the transfer portal, and he landed with the Miami football team.

Ward spent just one season with the Hurricanes, but it was a special one. He completed 67.2% of his passes last year, and he threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions. Ward's stellar season brought him to New York City as he was one of the 2024 Heisman finalists, but the award ended up going to Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Cam Ward had his best season with Miami, but the Washington State football team certainly deserves a lot of credit. Ward accomplished a lot during his team with the Cougars, and that program helped mold him into the player that he is today. Ward being selected first overall looks great for both Washington State and Miami.

Day one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was an exciting one. There were a lot of big surprises, and there are some big-name guys still available that were not expected to drop to day two. Friday at the NFL Draft should be exciting.