To no one's surprise, the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward of Miami first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson is elated.

He recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the pick. Johnson seems optimistic that Ward will help turn the team around. Granted, he was also hoping for the Titans to pick two-way player Travis Hunter first overall, who ended up going to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a blockbuster trade.

“We needed a quarterback,” Johnson explained. “They want to change the organization. I guess he's the best one on the board, so let's see what he can do.”

When asked how much pressure is on Ward, Johnson knows the stakes are high. Johnson was in Tennessee when Vince Young was selected third overall by the Titans. Johnson himself was also a former first round pick, so he knows the team needs to put pieces around him.

“I think anytime you're the number one pick, there's gonna be pressure,” Johnson said. “Him coming in, just getting in early, studying, and figuring out what they want him to do — I think he'll be okay.”

The Titans have been making moves to support Ward. They signed veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, which was a smart move, according to Johnson. “You've gotta bring guys in that are gonna help him out,” he said.

Overall, Johnson appears to be a fan of Tennessee as a fan base. He promised that they would “ride with” Ward as long as he handles everything the right way.

“They [are] just gonna ride with you,” Johnson said of the Titans' fan base. “You get in, you do the right thing, this city is definitely gonna ride with you.”

His final piece of advice to Ward? “Just go in there and lead us the right way. We've got your back,” said Johnson.

Expectations will be high for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans after he was picked first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his lone season with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward threw for over 4,300 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also posted a quarterback rating of 172.2.

He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the first round. After the New York Giants selected edge rusher Abdul Carter third overall, they traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart.

There are still several high-profile quarterback prospects left on the board. Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders was not picked in the first round.