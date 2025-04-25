After finishing last season with a 3-13 record, the Tennessee Titans entered the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. With that selection, the organization selected Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Immediately after being drafted, Ward held an emotional interview with ESPN's Molly McGrath.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old quarterback fought back tears when discussing his journey to the NFL. After McGrath mentioned that Cam Ward was a 0-star recruit coming out of high school and how amazing it is that he is now the No. 1 pick, the new Titans quarterback couldn't help but describe how grateful he is for the opportunity to play in the NFL.

“I just thank God, man. The hard work that I put myself through, and just the unbelievable work ethic that I have, I just always had faith.”

Miami QB Cam Ward is emotional after being selected 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft @espn pic.twitter.com/MVTPlKhGqQ — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ward, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race last season, had quite the journey to the pros. After spending two years playing at a Junior College, he finally got his first chance at playing in the NCAA in 2022, playing for the Washington State Cougars. Ward played for the Cougars for two seasons before transferring to Miami to help improve his draft stock and NIL deals.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the young quarterback flashed major potential throughout. He displayed amazing pocket awareness, showed off his rocket of an arm, and provided how much of an athlete he is. Cam Ward ended his final season in college football with 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions while throwing a 67.2% completion percentage.

The Titans certainly fell in love with Ward through the draft process. Reports indicated that Tennessee thoroughly scouted each quarterback in the draft and just couldn't pass up on Cam Ward. So much so that rumors are the Titans turned down a wild trade offer by the New York Giants that included two Top 100 picks in 2025 and a first in 2026.