The New York Giants were rumored to be inquiring about the first overall pick in the NFL draft as the team appeared interested in selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward. However, the Tennessee Titans turned down the Giants trade offer. As expected, Tennessee took Ward with the top pick. And the team passed on an impressive trade package from New York.

The Giants offered up the third overall pick in the 2025 draft along with their first round selection next year “and other picks” to move up two spots, according to FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano on X.

The Titans shot down the proposal, making it clear that Tennessee had absolutely no intention of trading their pick.