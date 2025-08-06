The Dallas Wings (8-21) are in the midst of a trying rebuild that will likely see them finish in the bottom-three in the WNBA standings for the second straight year. The team generally plays porous defense and struggles to knock down 3-pointers, and four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is posting the worst campaign of her career. This franchise has much to address at the upcoming trade deadline and offseason. But there are a couple of positives that fans can draw from the 2025 slate, with Paige Bueckers' arrival obviously taking center stage.

The No. 1 overall draft pick entered the W to much fanfare after capping off an excellent run at UConn with a national championship victory. She has arguably surpassed expectations from an individual performance standpoint and is already the Wings' centerpiece. The rest of this season will be defined by Bueckers' continued development. Fans are fully invested in the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite, therefore it is easy to see why concerns rose during Tuesday's 85-76 loss to the New York Liberty.

Bueckers temporarily left the contest, grabbing at her back before heading to the locker room. Fortunately, she returned to the bench area, signaled that she was feeling alright and eventually returned to the court in the fourth quarter, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. The All-Star guard scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of action. The Wings fought valiantly, but the Liberty had enough to protect their home floor.

Dallas will get another crack at the defending champions on Friday night, as it heads back to the College Park Center. The team will likely need a healthy Paige Bueckers if it has any hope of ending its three-game losing streak. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range. As long as she is active, Wings fans will have a reason to tune in.

More Dallas Wings News
Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Wings makes roster addition ahead of Liberty clashZachary Draves ·
Wings Paige Bueckers shooting a basketball on left. Wings Paige Bueckers smiling on right.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers will win 2025 Rookie of the Year, and there’s no argument otherwiseJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Paige Bueckers locks down this accolade for 2nd month straightRussell Steinberg ·
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
WNBA rumors: The Ringer pitches Arike Ogunbowale-Jewell Loyd trade swapRussell Steinberg ·
DiJonai Carrington in a Minnesota Lynx jersey in front. Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx 2025 logos in background.
Grading Wings-Lynx big DiJonai Carrington tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during the second half at College Park Center.
Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington in massive Wings tradeTroy Finnegan ·