There's a strong case to be made for Paige Bueckers winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year. After all, the numbers reflect as such.

So far, Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. She leads all rookies in scoring and assists per game. Not only that, but she has added more to her statbook that sets her above the other rookies.

On Tuesday, Bueckers notched her 13th 20+ points game against the New York Liberty. She leads all rookies in that category with Sonia Criton of the Washington Mystics coming in second with four.

Bueckers scored 21 points as the Wings lost 85-76 to the Liberty. On June 11, she notched 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury, equalling Caitlin Clark's mark set for the most points scored for a WNBA rookie.

At this point, the Wings are 8-22 on the season. Recently, Bueckers was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for the second month in a row.

She was also named a starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. All the while, the Wings are looking to shape Bueckers into the face of the franchise in the years ahead.

The historic rookie season of Paige Bueckers

From the time she was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, the hype surrounding Bueckers was palpable. Since then, she has amassed some history-making numbers.

Consequently, Bueckers became the fastest WNBA player to reach 400 points and 100 assists, surpassing WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper. Also, she surpassed Sue Bird with the second-most 15-point, 5-assist games in WNBA history, trailing Caitlin Clark.

Altogether, Bueckers hasn't skipped a beat since arriving in the league from UConn, where she won a national championship in April. During this season, there were some worries about recent injuries derailing her abilities.

Overall, she has consistently squelched those real concerns time after time. While the Wings are still a developing team, they have one bright light.