The Michigan football offense had its best showing in a long time on Saturday as the Wolverines cruised to a 63-3 win against Central Michigan. No, the Chippewas aren't great, but that performance was still a very encouraging sign for Michigan fans. Bryce Underwood looked magnificent in the game as he had over 200 passing yards in the first half. He finished the day 16/25 through the air for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Due to the score, Underwood went to the bench in the third quarter.

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore was suspended for this game, and he will miss next week as well. Biff Poggi is currently the acting head coach for the team, and he was impressed with what he saw from his freshman quarterback. Bryce Underwood was reminding Poggi of a super hero.

“He might actually be Batman,” Poggi said on the Big Ten Network after the game. “We have to do a DNA test on him because he might be Batman.”

A performance like Saturday's is why Michigan fans were so excited about Underwood's arrival. For the first time this season, everything was on display. Underwood can truly do it all, and in the first two games of the season, we didn't see him use his legs. He was Michigan's leading rusher on Saturday, and his mobility added a new dynamic to the offense.

After losing to Oklahoma in Week 2, a performance like Saturday's against CMU was exactly what this Michigan team needed. Every aspect of the game was dominant, and Underwood and the offense have to have a lot of confidence going into Big Ten play.

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team have a huge one next week as the Wolverines will be on the road to take on Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 on the year, and that program is desperate for a big win. Michigan can probably lose two games in the regular season and still make the College Football Playoff, but suffering two losses in the first four weeks of the season would obviously be detrimental.