The Michigan football team has a lot more weapons on offense this season compared to last, but Saturday’s performance against Oklahoma was not pretty. The Wolverines were only able to score 13 points, and they lost 24-13. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey thinks that the biggest issue in the game was third down efficiency.

In the game, the Michigan football team went 3-14 on third downs, and Oklahoma went 9/17. That is a massive difference, and that stat played a big role in the game finishing the way it did.

“Going into that game we were like, ‘Hey, we need to win the time possession. We need to not turn the ball over.’ And to win the time of possession you have to be good on third downs, and we weren't. And I think that's the story of the game,” Chip Lindsey said, according to an article from 247Sports.

For the mathematicians out there, 3/14 is good for 21%. Michigan has a goal in mind in terms of third down efficiency, and that isn’t close.

“Our goal is to be 50% on third downs,” Lindsey said. “We weren't that. And, therefore, we didn't get to stay on the field. Therefore, their offense plays more plays. I mean, everything kind of ties together.”

Now, it’s back to the drawing board for the Wolverines. Lindsey noted that the team has been practicing well ahead of this weekend’s game against Central Michigan, and that will be a good chance for Michigan to bounce back.

“We just didn't get it done,” he added. “And I think any time you do that you self-reflect. And our guys have really responded this week and worked real hard at improving in that area, for sure.”

The Wolverines and Chippewas will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.