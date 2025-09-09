University of Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Bryce Underwood has already experienced the highs and lows of college football just two weeks into his career. After breaking a program record for passing yards in his freshman debut, he struggled the following week in a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on the road. Despite the uneven start, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt of The Joel Klatt Show is urging Michigan fans not to overreact.

In the opener against New Mexico, a 34–17 win for the Wolverines, Underwood went 21-for-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown. The effort broke Tate Forcier’s 2009 record for most passing yards in a freshman debut and displayed the poise that justified head coach Sherrone Moore’s decision to start him.

The follow-up came in a tougher environment. On the road against Oklahoma, the freshman quarterback completed just 9-of-24 passes for 142 yards without a touchdown in a 24-13 defeat. Michigan generated nearly 400 total yards of offense, but inefficiency in the passing game proved costly. Running back Justice Haynes delivered 125 rushing yards and a long touchdown, though it was not enough to overcome the Sooners’ defensive pressure.

Joel Klatt addressed the performance on his show and later shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, making it clear he still believes in the freshman quarterback.

“Bryce Underwood is as advertised.”

Klatt expanded further in the segment, noting that Underwood’s stat line did not reflect his actual performance.

“If you just look at his stat sheet, and a lot of people are just going to look at his stat sheet and are going to come away with that and say ‘Bryce Underwood didn’t play well, and he’s not this or that!’ That’s not the case,” Klatt said. “I actually thought Bryce played a lot better than his stat line. The film suggests that.”

For Michigan football, the stakes remain high. The Wolverines dropped to 1-1 with the loss and must regroup quickly in the Big Ten race with rivals like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions ahead. Moore’s program is leaning heavily on a true freshman quarterback, but Klatt’s message underscores that early adversity is often part of the development curve.