Michigan football has turned its attention to Central Michigan after losing 24-13 to No. 18 Oklahoma over the weekend. When the Wolverines take the field on Saturday, however, head coach Sherrone Moore will not be the one leading them.

Moore will begin his two-game suspension against the Chippewas, stemming from the program's infamous sign-stealing scandal. The second-year head coach has named associate head coach Biff Poggi the interim for those two games — at home against Central Michigan on September 13 and at Nebraska on September 20 — according to On3's Anthony Broome.

The announcement comes one day after Moore gave a virtual non-answer to the question, according to The Detroit News.

“We'll get to that,” he said.“Right now, I’m going to fix the things we got to fix here, and then we'll get to that. It's hard. It's something you don't ever want to do, but we'll handle it as a full staff and a full unit. We'll stay together as an organization and get better from it.”

Moore's suspension is the result of his alleged acts as offensive coordinator at the time of the scandal. He was accused of deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former assistant Connor Stalions. Moore will also be suspended for the first game of the 2026 season.

Stalions received an eight-year show-cause penalty for his role in the scandal, while former head coach Jim Harbaugh received 10-years, effectively banning both from coaching in college football for the better part of the next decade.

As for Poggi, he is in his first year back in Ann Arbor after leaving his post as associate head coach in 2022 to take over the head coaching job at Charlotte. He went 6-16 with the 49ers over two seasons before he was fired with two games left in 2024.

This is Poggi's third stint at Michigan after also serving as an analyst for the 2016 Wolverines.

Michigan is now 1-1 on the season and ranked 23rd in the latest AP Poll.