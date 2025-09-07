Michigan football's quest for an undefeated season will not come to reality, as they suffered their first loss of their 2025 schedule by dropping a 24-13 decision to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 1-1, while the Sooners improved to 2-0. It was only the second-ever meeting between the two long-standing powerhouses.

Michigan came into the contest ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, but following their setback, they dropped back several spots on the latest list. The latest edition of the AP Top 25, which was released on Sunday, has the Wolverines ranked 23rd overall, ahead of only Auburn and Missouri, who are both undefeated with respective 2-0 records.

Thanks to their win, Oklahoma improved from No. 18 to No. 13.

THE WEEK 3 AP TOP 25 IS OFFICIALLY IN 📈📉 Which team should be ranked higher? pic.twitter.com/RbQxDmEslK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Wolverines will have the chance to regroup and get back into the win column next Saturday when they face Central Michigan at The Big House in Ann Arbor. It will also be the first of two straight games without Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who will be serving a two-game, self-imposed suspension relating to the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal during their national championship-winning season of 2023.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore lost to his former team

Article Continues Below

Moore once played for the Sooners during his own collegiate career, but downplayed any storyline involving his return afterward.

“It was a big-time game because of two big-time programs, it wasn’t me versus Brent (Venables) or me coming back to Oklahoma,” Moore said via ESPN. “It was really about the players. It always is about the players, always will be about the players. Never going to be about me and my experience or anything.”

Sooners quarterback John Mateer ran for a pair of touchdowns during the contest while throwing another touchdown pass, finishing the game with 270 passing yards along with 74 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Mateer's Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood wasn't at his best, completing only nine of 24 passing attempts for a total of 142 yards. Running back Justice Haynes ran for 125 yards on 19 carries for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines were also without linebacker Jaishawn Barham for the game's first half because of his targeting penalty in last week's victory over New Mexico.