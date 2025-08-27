Michigan football freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is just a couple of days away from beginning his college career, and he is racking up the NIL deals ahead of the 2025 season. Earlier this month, Underwood signed a deal with Beats by Dre, and he hooked his teammates up with new headphones. Then on Wednesday, Underwood inked a deal with energy drink brand Celsius. Underwood hasn't played a snap of college football yet, but he is already getting paid well.

“Michigan QB Bryce Underwood has signed an NIL deal with @CelsiusOfficial,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post.

Bryce Underwood isn't the only college football star that Celsius signed. Three other big-name players will be featured in an advertising campaign with Underwood.

“He will feature in a national advertising campaign alongside Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson),” Zúñiga added.

It's not surprising to see Underwood lock in these NIL deals despite his freshman status. He is one of the best prospects to ever come through the Michigan football program, and he is expected to be playing the game for a very long time. Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he was officially named the starting QB for the Wolverines earlier this week.

The Bryce Underwood era at Michigan will begin this weekend when the Wolverines host New Mexico to start the 2025 season. Michigan struggled with QB play last year, and it resulted in a disappointing 8-5 record. However, because of Underwood's arrival, expectations are high for the program in Sherrone Moore's second year as head coach. The offense should be in much better shape with Underwood leading the way, and the Michigan defense is expected to be one of the best in the country.

The Michigan football team will kick off against New Mexico at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Wolverines are currently favored by 34.5 points.