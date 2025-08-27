Michigan football freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is just a couple of days away from beginning his college career, and he is racking up the NIL deals ahead of the 2025 season. Earlier this month, Underwood signed a deal with Beats by Dre, and he hooked his teammates up with new headphones. Then on Wednesday, Underwood inked a deal with energy drink brand Celsius. Underwood hasn't played a snap of college football yet, but he is already getting paid well.

“Michigan QB Bryce Underwood has signed an NIL deal with @CelsiusOfficial,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post.

Bryce Underwood isn't the only college football star that Celsius signed. Three other big-name players will be featured in an advertising campaign with Underwood.

“He will feature in a national advertising campaign alongside Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson),” Zúñiga added.

It's not surprising to see Underwood lock in these NIL deals despite his freshman status. He is one of the best prospects to ever come through the Michigan football program, and he is expected to be playing the game for a very long time. Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he was officially named the starting QB for the Wolverines earlier this week.

The Bryce Underwood era at Michigan will begin this weekend when the Wolverines host New Mexico to start the 2025 season. Michigan struggled with QB play last year, and it resulted in a disappointing 8-5 record. However, because of Underwood's arrival, expectations are high for the program in Sherrone Moore's second year as head coach. The offense should be in much better shape with Underwood leading the way, and the Michigan defense is expected to be one of the best in the country.

The Michigan football team will kick off against New Mexico at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Wolverines are currently favored by 34.5 points.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Urban Meyer throws cold water on Texas football QB Arch Manning’s hypeJackson Stone ·
Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart gets real on young star who can ‘play every position’Yago Antunes ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State football ex-HC Urban Meyer’s advice for Julian Sayin ahead of Texas gameJordan Llanes ·
Colorado Buffaloes running back Christian Sarem (48) is tackled by inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) as wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) defends against cornerback Kole Mathis (33) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado gets emotional visit from Randy Moss ahead of season openerLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Why Dan Lanning won’t announce Oregon’s starting QBBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Key Arch Manning target questionable for Ohio State clashJake Faigus ·