When Central Michigan head coach Matt Drinkall found out that he was going to be facing quarterback Bryce Underwood this season, he wanted to believe that Underwood wasn’t going to match the hype. Through two games, Drinkall has realized that he is not going to have that wish come true. The Chippewas head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan football team this weekend, and it’s going to be a tricky matchup.

Bryce Underwood has shown a ton of potential through two weeks, and with this being the last game before Big Ten play starts, the Michigan football team is going to do everything to make sure that the freshman QB is ready. Matt Drinkall knows this won’t be an easy one.

“I’ll be honest with you: I tried to lie to myself when I got hired and we got the schedule and I saw it and I was like, ‘Ah, maybe he’s overhyped and not quite as good as everybody [says].’ That is not the case,” he said, according to an article from On3. “He is incredibly gifted. The thing is, obviously, his physical skills jump off the tape. If you walk by him — I’ve never seen him in person, but I imagine — he looks like he looks the part.”

Underwood is a true freshman and has only played in two college football games. His maturity is something that stands out to everyone.

“But, man, he is not only a good decision-maker, he is a very decisive decision-maker,” Drinkall continued. “He operates the system like a veteran. If no one told you he’s a freshman, you would never in a million years ever think that. Ever. Not by anything.”

Drinkall thinks that Michigan has done a good job of building around Underwood, and he has been impressed with his versatility so far.

“He’s coached incredibly well,” Drinkall added. “They have a great package that allows him to … the cool part about him, watching him on film as a fan of football, he can do everything. He can do everything. And he’s got a great supporting cast of people that complement him really well. They run a system that does a great job of fitting how all their players play. But, boy, he’s an impressive player.”

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team will kick off against Central Michigan at noon ET on Saturday from the Big House in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on the Big Ten Network, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.