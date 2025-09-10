The Michigan football team had its first big test of the season on Saturday, and it ended up being a loss on the road against Oklahoma. It was true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood's first road start, and it didn't go well. Underwood finished the game 9/24 through the air for 142 yards. He threw zero touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The stat line doesn't look great, but if you watched the game, you know that the offensive struggles were not on Underwood. In fact, most of the big plays that Michigan had were because of his arm. It should go without saying that there is no need for Wolverines fans to panic about their young star.

A lot of people are concerned about the Michigan football offense after Saturday's loss, and that's fair. However, Bryce Underwood should be the least of their worries. Here are a few reasons why:

Bryce Underwood is a true freshman

Saturday was Underwood's second college football game, and it was his first time playing on the road. Going to Oklahoma and playing under the lights as a true freshman is not easy. Michigan football fans should feel encouraged because of how Underwood handled the moment. He was very confident throughout the game, and he didn't turn the football over. Maturity and poise is a great sign.

Underwood is only going to get more comfortable playing on the road as his career goes on. He seemed to handle this first one pretty well, and that will have him prepared for when the Wolverines travel to Nebraska in Week 4.

Michigan's offensive line needs work

The issues offensively on Saturday had nothing to do with Underwood, but rather the play of the offensive line. It all starts in the trenches. If Michigan is going to have success on offense this year, the O-line needs to be much better. The Wolverines got little push in the run game, and Underwood wasn't getting a lot of time to throw the football.

During the 2021-23 seasons, the Michigan football team had the best offensive line in college football. It opened up the run game, which opened up the passing game. Everything starts with the O-line. Underwood could be the best QB in the country, but if Michigan continues to give him protection like we saw on Saturday, it won't matter. That is where the fixes need to start on offense.

Underwood wasn't given enough chances

Bryce Underwood could've had a much bigger impact on Saturday's game if his coaches gave him the chance. He made a few big plays through the air, yet most of the play-calling had him handing the football off and throwing screens. Davis Warren and Alex Orji are gone. No disrespect to either of them, but it's time to start calling games like you have a QB who can go out and get you a win. Underwood is that type of player.

Michigan coached scared on Saturday. The Wolverines played to not lose, they didn't play to win. The coaching staff can't keep Underwood on a leash in fear of him making mistakes. He is a true freshman, and mistakes are normal. That is how he will learn and grow, and he will also continue to make big plays for the team in the process.

Another big issue with the play-calling is that Michigan isn't getting Underwood involved in the run game. Having a mobile QB adds a whole new element to the offense that challenges the opposition, and the Wolverines simply aren't taking advantage. Underwood is a freakish athlete who is incredibly gifted, and everyone knows that he is capable of being a major threat in the run game. The coaching staff appears to be scared of him getting injured, so they wasted a valuable trait during one of the team's biggest games. That has to change. There is always going to be injury risk in football. Let your best players make plays.

All in all, Michigan football fans should be very encouraged from what we have seen from Bryce Underwood in the first two weeks of the season. If the offensive line can improve, that should lead to more freedom with play-calling, and that will lead to more success from Underwood and the offense as a whole.