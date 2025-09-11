The Michigan football team is now 1-1 after losing on the road against Oklahoma last weekend. The Wolverines are hoping to bounce back this weekend with Central Michigan coming to town. This is the last non-conference game of the season for Michigan, so it's important for the team to get some confidence before Big Ten play begins next weekend on the road against Nebraska. It's also important to note that head coach Sherrone Moore will be serving a two-game suspension for both CMU and Nebraska games. Let's talk more about Michigan-Central Michigan and make some bold predictions for the matchup.

Michigan has work to do

Michigan has more talent on offense this season, but it is clear after the Oklahoma game that there is a lot of work to do. The Wolverines were only able to muster 13 points against the Sooners, and they ended up losing the game 24-13.

The talent is there for Michigan at important skill positions, but if the offensive line continues to play like it did in Week 2, the Wolverines are in trouble. There was little push in the run game, and quarterback Bryce Underwood didn't have a lot of time to throw the football. The play-calling wasn't great, but if the offensive line starts to play better, we have to imagine that the calls will change. Everything starts in the trenches.

Running back Justice Haynes had another big game and exploded for a 75-yard touchdown run, and Bryce Underwood created some big chunk plays through the air. That's a good sign, but the O-line needs to be better to help create some consistency. Getting tight end Marlin Klein healthy will be huge as well.

Central Michigan should be a good get right game for Michigan

After a loss like the one Michigan suffered against Oklahoma, you want to have a game like this one vs. Central Michigan on the schedule. No disrespect to the Chippewas, but this should be an easy win for the Wolverines and a good opportunity to get some confidence back ahead of conference play.

CMU is 1-1 on the year after narrowly beating San Jose State and losing 45-17 against Pitt. The Chippewas did put up a good fight against the Panthers last week, however, despite the blowout score. It was only a seven-point game late in the third quarter.

If the Michigan football team doesn't cruise to victory this weekend, it's going to be a problem. Here are some bold predictions for this Week 3 Michigan vs. Central Michigan game.

Bryce Underwood will throw 3+ TD passes

Don't be surprised if Michigan unleashes Underwood a little bit in this one. We have seen that he can make big plays with his arm during the first two weeks of the season, and the Wolverines want him feeling as confident as possible heading into a huge Week 4 battle at Nebraska.

This is the last chance for Michigan to play against a lesser opponent and work on things. Once Big Ten play starts, it's going to be a battle week in and week out. This is the perfect opportunity to let Underwood sling the ball around the field, and if that happens, he is going to show why he was the top recruit in the 2025 class. Expect a big day from Underwood.

Justice Haynes will score 3 touchdowns

Justice Haynes found the end zone three times during Michigan's Week 1 win against New Mexico, and he scored once last weekend against Oklahoma. Going up against a defense like CMU's, Haynes will find a lot of success. He will break through for a couple of big runs, and he will find the end zone multiple times. Michigan's offense shouldn't have trouble moving the ball this weekend, and Haynes will be a big part of the operation. Rushing or receiving, Haynes will find the end zone three times.

Michigan will win 41-0

Lastly, we are going with a final score prediction. The Michigan football team is going to be playing with a chip on the shoulder after losing against Oklahoma, and because of Sherrone Moore's suspension. The defense hasn't been bad so far this season, but it hasn't looked as dominant as we expected. That unit will shut down the Chippewas on Saturday, and the offense will open up to put a lot of points on the board. The Wolverines will be feeling good heading into conference play.

Michigan and Central Michigan will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.