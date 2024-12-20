Michigan football fans are very excited for the future of the quarterback position as the Wolverines signed the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, QB Bryce Underwood. Underwood is an early enrollee, so he is now able to participate in bowl practice with the current team.

Being able to come in early and get prep right now is huge for Bryce Underwood. He is currently practicing with the Michigan football team, and this year’s quarterback, Davis Warren, has been impressed.

“He's [Bryce Underwood] started to get rolling here with us,” Davis Warren said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “And, man, he's a great kid, first and foremost. Loves football, and you can tell he's a competitor. Humble, wants to get better. I think it's a little bit of a beautiful thing, you know. The way he came in versus the way I came in couldn't be any more different in terms of I don't know if there was even an article written about me when I committed. And I'm sure there's been a lot written about him. But you wouldn't be able to tell. He's just a guy who wants to get better, wants to improve.”

From what Warren said, it sounds like Underwood has the mentality that is needed to play at Michigan. Warren is excited that he is a Wolverine.

“Knows he's [Underwood] got a lot to learn, just like any freshman would,” Warren continued. “But he's been great. Today was really his first day rolling with us. He wants to help his team win games, just like I do, just like everyone in this building wants to. That's the way Coach Moore has built it, has built the recruiting classes. And I'm so glad that Bryce is here. And it's going to be a lot of fun to have him.”

Bryce Underwood is practicing with the team, but he can’t actually play in the bowl game. Still, getting this head start will be huge for his freshman season.