Michigan football finally landed their guy. Wednesday was quite a confusing day for Wolverines fans following the saga of Alabama transfer Damon Payne. Despite all of the ups and downs, the Wolverines added another top defensive talent via the transfer portal.

Payne initially signed with Michigan on Wednesday morning, but those papers were removed later in the day. When the papers were removed, that suggested that Payne's recruitment was still open.

His representation sent a statement to clarify what happened with his paperwork, per Nick Schultz of On3.

“Damon Payne is not currently signed with any school, and he will be releasing his commitment under his own terms very soon,” Payne's agent Steve Fantetti said on Wednesday, per EJ Holland.

Finally, Payne posted on social media on Wednesday night to announce his decision. He proclaimed his loyalty to the Wolverines on Instagram, saying “No place like home” with a stylized ‘m' emoji.

Payne is now the fifth player who the Wolverines have acquired via the transfer portal. Those other players include Indiana WR Donaven McCulley, Arkansas DBs TJ and Tevis Metcalf, and Cal Poly OL Brady Norton.

What is the Michigan football program getting in Damon Payne?

Payne is a big pick up for the Wolverines.

Payne is a former five-star prospect out of Belleville, Michigan. He was the No. 49 overall player and No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Michigan during the 2021 recruiting cycle, per On3.

Payne had a redshirt season in 2021 before playing well enough to cement a spot in Alabama's starting lineup after that. He decided to stay in Alabama after Kalen DeBoer took over for Nick Saban. Payne has logged 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery during his three years at Alabama.

Adding Payne should help make up for the loss of Mason Graham on Michigan's defensive line. Graham recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Payne only has one season of eligibility remaining. He will look to make a big impact in Ann Arbor right away.