Two former Michigan football coaches have been handed punishments by the NCAA because of past recruiting violations. The former coaches are Jesse Minter, who was the defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023, and Steve Clinkscale, who was a DB coach for the Wolverines from 2021-23. Both coaches are now with the Los Angeles Chargers. These violations are separate from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing investigation.

Jesse Minter is being punished for past recruiting violations from when we was with the Michigan football team. Minter was in contact with a recruit before June 15th of his sophomore year of high school, and that is not allowed. He was aware that it was not allowed, but he failed to report the violations to the Michigan compliance department. Minter is now facing a one-year show cause penalty.

“The agreed-upon penalties in this portion of the case include: A one-year show-cause order for Minter, in which any employing institution must restrict him from any athletically-related position,” the NCAA infractions case summary reads.

Steve Clinkscale is also being punished for recruiting violations from his Michigan days. His violation doesn't involve illegal contact like Minter's, but rather impermissible benefits given to a prospect and their family. Clinkscale also failed to cooperate with the NCAA investigation. He is facing a two-year show-cause penalty.

“The agreed-upon penalties in this portion of the case include: A two-year show-cause order for Clinkscale, in which any employing institution must restrict him from any athletically-related position,” the infractions case summary states. “Should Clinkscale be employed during the first year of his show-cause order, he will be suspended from 50% of the football regular season contests.”

We are still waiting to find out what the final results will be from the NCAA's Michigan football sign-stealing investigation. The Wolverines received a Notice of Allegations, but there is still a ways to go before everything gets settled there.