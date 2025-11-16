Virginia Tech football has been courting James Franklin to be its next head coach. Franklin has been in prolonged talks with the Hokies, ever since he got fired essentially at Penn State. While those talks continue, there appears to be something holding Franklin back from just taking the job.

“Franklin is a candidate in other searches, but the Hokies have wanted to make a hire by the end of the regular season, and they need a final decision from Franklin soon. If Franklin continues to make Virginia Tech wait and a deal does not get done, James Madison’s Bob Chesney and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall are the top names to know,” On3 reporter Pete Nakos wrote.

Sumrall is a name being floated for some SEC coaching openings as well, including Arkansas and Florida. The Tulane coach has continued the success that program had under Willie Fritz.

Virginia Tech has been considering Franklin as its top choice for the job. The Hokies fired Brent Pry after a 0-3 start to the season, that included a loss to Old Dominion. Pry formerly worked for Franklin, as an assistant at Penn State.

This season, the Hokies are 3-7. Virginia Tech has wins over Wofford, North Carolina State and California. Philip Montgomery is the interim head coach.

Virginia Tech is making a major investment in athletics. A board at the school recently committed to putting more than $200 million in its athletics programs. The money is expected to help the school draw top football talent to the program.

The Hokies next play Miami (FL) on Saturday. Virginia Tech has lost two games in a row.