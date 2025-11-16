The day was not easy for the Texas football team. Stephen A. Smith spent part of his Saturday tearing into Arch Manning and Texas after a lifeless first half against Georgia, calling out the drops on catchable balls and wondering aloud if the Longhorns really wanted to compete with the Bulldogs. For a team that once sat in the national title conversation, it was a national slap in the face that matched the mood in Austin.

After the 35-10 loss, Steve Sarkisian tried to turn that embarrassment into a line in the sand. He told reporters it was “a pretty good game for three quarters,” but admitted the fourth quarter “was not a good game, at least not for us.”

Per ESPN, he said Texas now has a “two-week season,” demanding that his players get off the mat, go compete, and simply find a way to win their last two games before worrying about the College Football Playoff.

Sarkisian also revealed that Texas had practiced recovering an onside kick during the week because he expected Georgia might try one. When the Bulldogs executed it perfectly, he put the breakdown on the staff, saying coaches have to do a better job teaching situational football so players attack the ball instead of hesitating.

He insisted the Longhorns did not lose composure, but admitted they lost focus and intensity in the fourth quarter. That showed up on the sheet: Gunner Stockton went 24-of-29 for 229 yards and five total touchdowns, while Arch Manning finished 27-of-43 for 251 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and three sacks as Texas drew nine penalties and went 2-for-12 on third down.

Arch Manning’s own reaction, as reported by the New York Post, matched his coach’s blunt tone. In his first year as the starter, he admitted you cannot miss throws against Georgia and pointed to the high sidearm ball to DeAndre Moore Jr. that KJ Bolden picked off. Asked what frustrated him most, he answered with one word: losing.

He mentioned the brief surge from his touchdown to Ryan Wingo that cut the score to 14-10 before Georgia answered with 21 straight points that pushed Texas to 7-3 and shoved its CFP hopes toward the edge.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner has stressed that the Longhorns still have two tough games to “take care of business,” while national voices like Emmanuel Acho question whether the receivers are doing enough to help their young quarterback.

Sarkisian’s challenge is now public. He needs to treat the rest of the schedule like a true two-week season, clean up the self-inflicted wounds, and prove that the Georgia collapse is a turning point, not the program’s new identity.