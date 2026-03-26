As the Michigan football team is getting commitments on the recruiting trail, the program is looking for improvement in the first season under new head coach Kyle. Whittingham. While the Michigan football team under Whittingham looks to land players to make an impact in 2026, the coach would speak about the current landscape of college football and its problems.

Speaking with On3 Sports, Whittingham would be asked about what he would do to fix college football, with him mentioning how it actually needs a “complete overhaul,” rather than just changing one area. He points to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals being “out of control,” among other topics, going as far as to say that a system resembling an “NFL minor league” is a good starting point.

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“Well, it needs a complete revamping. I mean, you can't just do one thing. I think it needs a complete overhaul,” Whittingham said. “Where we are is not sustainable. NIL is becoming out of control. I mean, I think you're going to see half a dozen or more teams in the next recruiting cycle, '27 have $50 million plus rosters, and it just can't continue, and so we've got to rein it in. I don't have the exact plan or the exact model, but I know something that resembles an NFL minor league is probably a good starting point. It's trying to get a salary cap and some guardrails up on this thing.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the NCAA will make drastic changes to the college football landscape in terms of NIL, but Whittingham will continue to build the Wolverines back to powerhouse status. At the very least, Whittingham looks to improve Michigan after a 9-4 record, 7-2 in conference play.