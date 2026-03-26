As Jon Sumrall is the new head coach of the Florida football team after Billy Napier, he is looking to bring the program back to major prominence in the country. With Sumrall delivering a tough-love approach to the Florida football program, he would speak more about the expectations around the team and what's expected in Gainesville.

Sumrall comes from the Tulane Green Wave and the Troy Trojans, both spots where he has had immense success, now prepared to do it on a high level with the Gators. Subsequently, he would speak about how “championships are the standard” with Florida and where he will start building his culture with the team.

“It starts with getting the right people on your roster and your staff,” Sumrall said, via On3. “I mean, this game is about people. It's a player-driven game. So, get the right guys on the roster, build the roster the right way for long-term sustainability, to compete at a really high level. Championships are the standard here. That's why I came here, like when I was going through the process of taking this job, they don't want to be average here. They're not average in anything.”

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“And that's one of the things excited me was, winners want to be around winners, and we got a lot of winners on this campus,” Sumrall continued. “I think the culture of your program is built through the weight room. The toughness of your program is built in there. That's sort of how we've established what we've done at the last two places I've been.”

NEW: Florida head coach Jon Sumrall broke down the plan to restore the Gators to prominence with @crainandcone🐊 "Championships are the standard here. That's why I came here. They're not average in anything here, any sport." pic.twitter.com/WR8QCnX5PD — On3 (@On3) March 26, 2026

At any rate, the Florida football team is ready to move on from the Napier era and into Sumrall's, where the hope is that he can turn around the program into a feared powerhouse once again.