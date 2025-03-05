For the second straight offseason, the Michigan football team will have a quarterback competition on its hands. Both years have presented intriguing QB battles, but for different reasons. Last year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the QBs that were going up against each other. This time around, there is a lot of excitement. The competition will be between Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and #1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood.

Bryce Underwood is expected to become one of the best QBs in Michigan football history. But will he be ready to start as a true freshman? Mikey Keene certainly has the advantage in terms of experience, as the 2025 season will be his fifth year of college football. Both players are going to get an even chance to win the starting job.

“Everybody is going to get an even amount of snaps,” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from On3. “And then we’ll make a decision, whether it goes in the spring or after spring. But we’re not going to try to rush into it. We’ll figure out whoever that person needs to be. So it could be in the spring, could be in the fall. We’ll just take it day by day and not rush it.”

Underwood just finished up his senior year of high school and ended up enrolling early at Michigan. That gives him the opportunity to participate in spring ball, increasing his chances of winning the job.

“He’s very talented, but I think the thing that has caught everybody’s eyes is his work ethic and what he does behind the scenes,” Moore said of Underwood

Michigan football fans can't wait to see Bryce Underwood as QB1 for the Wolverines, but the coaching staff wants to make sure that he is ready before he is named starter. If he's not ready, Michigan should be in good hands with Mikey Keene.