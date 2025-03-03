The Michigan football team struck gold in the 2025 recruiting class as they were able to land a commitment from the nation's top prospect. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is one of the best high school recruits that the game of football has ever seen, and he will be suiting up for the Maize and Blue next season. Underwood hasn't even started his college career yet, but he is already one of the biggest names in the sport. In fact, he has already been able to connect with NBA superstar LeBron James.

Bryce Underwood shared photos from a recent trip to Los Angeles, and he sat court-side for a Los Angeles Lakers game. He got to meet LeBron James after the game, and he also posted a photo with Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden.

It's pretty rare to see a player that hasn't started their college career make rounds like this. Underwood has the talent to be one of the best QBs to ever come through the Michigan program.

The Bryce Underwood era is almost here for Michigan football

Michigan football fans had the pleasure of watching JJ McCarthy play for the Wolverines for three seasons, and after a year of subpar QB play, the fan base is ready for the Bryce Underwood era to begin.

Underwood is the #1 player in the 2025 class, and he is the second-highest ranked commit in Michigan history. Only Rashan Gary had a better ranking, according to 247Sports.

After being committed to LSU for a long time, Michigan was able to win over the prized recruit that played high school football just outside of Ann Arbor. Underwood played for Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Now, he is getting ready for his career with the Wolverines to begin.

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Underwood's scouting report reads. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.”

We'll have to wait and see how his game translates to the college level, but everything that Underwood put on tape during high school suggests that he has a special future ahead of him.

“Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

It's going to be interesting to see if Bryce Underwood ends up winning the starting QB job as a true freshman. The Michigan football team is also bringing in transfer Mikey Keene, so the competition will be between those two. Either way, it's hard to imagine Underwood not having a significant role on next year's team.