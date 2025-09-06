Michigan got a tough break ahead of its top-20 matchup with Oklahoma, as star safety Rod Moore won’t be suiting up.

Moore, who has been recovering from a knee injury suffered last season, was originally listed as questionable for Saturday. However, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported he’s now expected to sit out. That’s a big hit to Michigan’s secondary heading into what should be a fast-paced clash against the Sooners.

The Wolverines rank No. 15 heading into the game, while Oklahoma sits at No. 18. The primetime showdown already had plenty of buzz, but missing Moore changes things for the Wolverines’ defense. He’s one of the most experienced players on the roster and was a key piece in last year’s national championship run.

Moore’s absence forces Michigan to turn to its depth at safety. That likely means expanded roles for Mason Curtis and Jordan Young. Both have played meaningful snaps before, but neither offers the same combination of instincts and leadership Moore brings to the field. Coordinators know his ability to read quarterbacks and anchor the unit is tough to replace.

Sherrone Moore’s team has handled adversity well before, but Oklahoma presents a tough challenge, with Sooners players even calling it “personal.” The Sooners bring plenty of speed on offense and will surely test Michigan’s secondary early. Without their veteran safety, the Wolverines’ younger players will face a trial by fire.

The timing is rough for Moore. Reports suggest he’s getting closer to a return, though this game came just too soon. Michigan hopes to have him back for the grind of Big Ten play. The defense looks like one of the deepest in the nation, but the absence of an All-Big Ten safety still leaves a mark.

For now, all eyes are on how Michigan’s replacements handle the spotlight, but the defense is definitely not shy about it. The Wolverines want to stay perfect, but Oklahoma knows this is a chance to pick on a weakened defensive backfield. Fans will watch closely to see who steps up and whether Michigan’s defensive front can do enough to limit pressure on the secondary.

Moore’s return may not be far off, but his absence Saturday could have a major impact. Against Oklahoma, every small crack matters. Michigan’s depth will get an early-season test.