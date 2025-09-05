Unless you were in Norman, chances are you missed John Mateer’s debut for Oklahoma last weekend, overshadowed by all the top-10 matchups around the country. Mateer and the No. 18 Sooners rolled past Illinois State 35-3, serving as a warm-up before No. 15 Michigan comes to town in Week 2.

Against a team like the Redbirds, Oklahoma was expected to handle business in dominant fashion. The bigger question is what happens when one of the country’s top defenses from the past few seasons puts the Sooners to the test?

We’ll find out soon enough, and so will the rest of the nation. As the only ranked matchup between top-25 opponents in Week 2, the game earns a primetime slot on ESPN. For Mateer, who head coach Brent Venables has raved about, it’s a chance to officially launch his Heisman Trophy campaign while also putting the Sooners back in the national title conversation.

John Mateer throws opening drive touchdown to Deion Burks

There wouldn’t be a better way for Oklahoma to open the game than with its new starting quarterback throwing a touchdown.

Mateer spread the ball around last weekend, connecting with nine different receivers. Keontez Lewis stood out with nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jaren Kanak added five receptions for 90 yards, though he didn’t reach the end zone.

Deion Burks also made his presence felt and already seems to have strong chemistry with Mateer. Burks was second on the team in receptions against Illinois State with seven for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Don’t be surprised if Mateer looks Burks’ way often on Saturday night. The former Purdue transfer has a point to prove.

“No, Michigan did not recruit me, so I don’t like them. It’s definitely personal,” Burks said, according to the Oklahoman. “I can’t wait till they come in. You know, I’m from Michigan, so it’s definitely personal for me… It doesn’t feel good, I’ll say that.”

Oklahoma fans have been waiting for Burks to break out since he transferred last year, but injuries slowed his debut season. Now healthy, with a reliable quarterback and plenty of motivation, Burks has the perfect opportunity to deliver.

John Mateer will rush for at least 75 yards and one touchdown

One thing Oklahoma fans didn’t see much of last week was Mateer’s wheels. He finished with 24 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, but that was just a glimpse of what he can do once he escapes the pocket.

Last season, Mateer averaged 68 rushing yards per game at 4.6 yards per carry. He topped 100 yards in two games and scored a rushing touchdown in all but one.

This week will be a bigger test. Michigan has long been known as a run-stopping defense. In 13 games last year, the Wolverines allowed just 90.6 rushing yards per game and gave up only 10 rushing touchdowns. Still, when they did surrender 100 or more on the ground, it often came against teams with quarterbacks who could maneuver outside the pocket.

Mateer has that ability, and this matchup will give him the chance to prove it.

John Mateer throws for 180 yards and two touchdowns

Mateer had several games last year where he never eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark. But he had only one game in which he failed to throw a touchdown.

Last week against Illinois State, Mateer was superb. He completed 30 of 37 passes for a career-high 392 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

While it’s encouraging to see the Sooners’ quarterback put up those kinds of gaudy numbers, expecting another career day against Michigan would be bold — and highly unlikely.

To beat Michigan, Mateer doesn’t need to throw for a huge yardage total. As mentioned in the previous prediction, his legs are a major part of the equation and what makes him so lethal. Still, he’ll need to make a few plays downfield if Oklahoma wants to keep the Wolverines’ defense on its toes. The prediction is he’ll just fall short of 200 yards passing but still connect with his receivers for two touchdowns.

Michigan defense sacks Mateer at least twice, causing a fumble

Beyond his dual-threat ability, one of the most important aspects of Mateer’s game is his ball security. He threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions last season, along with five fumbles.

When you run as often as Mateer does, turnovers are bound to happen. At Washington State last year, he carried the ball 178 times. With his former Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle now calling plays at Oklahoma, Mateer will continue to be heavily involved in the run game.

Michigan may have lost several key players up front — including Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart — but under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the Wolverines still have plenty of playmakers. They’ll get to Mateer at some point, and that pressure could force him into a turnover.