The Michigan football team finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in the country, and a big reason why is because the #1 player in the class is going to play for the Wolverines. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is the top 2025 recruit, and he will be at Michigan next season. The Wolverines hope to land the #1 recruit in the 2026 class as well, and that player is offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell recently locked in official visits with six schools, and Michigan is one of them.

“NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell will take his OVs to these 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “His schedule is as follows:

Miami: May 9-11

Mizzou: May 31-June 2

UGA: June 6-8

Michigan: June 13-15

Oregon: June 22-24

Ohio State: TBD”

Jackson Cantwell will be visiting the Michigan football team in mid-June. The Wolverines need to wow him as they clearly have some stiff competition here.

Cantwell is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #1 player in the class according to 247's composite rankings, the #1 OT and the #1 player in the state of Missouri. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Cantwell's scouting report reads. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”

Jackson Cantwell is the top player in the country for a reason. He can be an immediate impact player at Michigan or any other school in the country.

“More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data,” the scouting report continues. “Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect.”

It will be hard for the Michigan football team to replicate their impressive 2025 recruiting class, but landing a commitment from the top player in the class would certainly go a long way.