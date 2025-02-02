The Michigan football team landed the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and they are hoping to do the same in 2026. Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the top player in the 2026 class, and he has now narrowed his list of college options down to six schools. The Wolverines are still in the running, and they are battling Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Missouri.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’8 315 OT from Nixa, MO is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry).”

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #1 player in the 2026 class, so he is the #1 offensive tackle and the #1 player in the state of Missouri as well. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Cantwell's scouting report reads. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”

Cantwell is obviously a star on the football field, but because of his size and strength, he excels in shot put and discus as well.

“More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data,” the scouting report continues. “Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect.”

Landing the #1 recruit in back-to-back recruiting classes would be huge for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines are in a good spot here.