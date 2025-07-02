The Michigan football team is on an insane recruiting heater right now, and more commitments are expected this week. One of the team’s top targets is five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, and he revealed that he will announce his commitment on the Fourth of July. Head coach Sherrone Moore has picked up some big commitments recently, but this one would be massive.

“BREAKING: Five-Star OT Felix Ojo will announce his Commitment on July 4th, he tells me for @RivalsRecruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post.

Felix Ojo can go wherever he wants, but he has trimmed his list of options down to four. On Friday, he will choose between Michigan, Texas, Florida and Ohio State.

Ojo is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #5 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 OT and the #2 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX. The in-state Longhorns will be a tough team for Michigan to beat here.

“Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB,” Ojo’s scouting report reads. “Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event.”

If Michigan lands a commitment here, it will be getting a player who is capable of making an impact on day one.

“Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength,” the scouting report continues. “Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

Commitment day is almost here for Felix Ojo. Landing this prized prospect would take the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class to another level.