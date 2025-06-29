The Michigan football team is on a special recruiting surge right now, and it just got even better as five-star EDGE Carter Meadows announced that he will play for the Wolverines. Meadows picked Michigan over rival Ohio State and Big Ten foe Penn State. He is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and this is a massive recruiting win for head coach Sherrone Moore.

“BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Carter Meadows has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, & South Carolina.”

Carter Meadows had a message to share upon his commitment to the Michigan football team:

“I thank God for guiding me through it all,” he said. “I’M HOME. Go Blue!!〽️〽️”

Meadows is a five-star recruit according to On3, but according to 247Sports, he is a four-star. He is the #34 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 EDGE and the top player in Washington, DC. Meadows currently attends Gonzaga High School in DC.

“Spider-like pass rusher with exceptional physical specs, but one where the sack total has yet to match the big-league potential,” Meadows’ scouting report reads. “Can give opposing offensive tackles fits just with his stride length as he can run the arc and right into the quarterback. Has spent much of prep career attacking from a 5-technique in a four-man front. Wins more times than not with his top-flight athleticism as he pairs adequate get-off with slippery inside-outside agility, but further technical development will dictate pressure rate on Saturdays and beyond as he’s got the levers to chop and swipe his way around the corner like few others.”

Michigan has had a lot of talented players along its defensive line in recent years, and Meadows is good enough to be one of the next greats to come out of Ann Arbor.

“Makes his fair share of stops in backside pursuit with his closing speed, but has to get better at crushing blocks and holding his turf if he’s going to make a living as an every-down defender,” the scouting report continues. “Should be viewed as a high-upside edge player that has a chance to develop into an absolute game-wrecker at the Power Four level and then an early-round NFL Draft pick if he can soak up coaching and embrace the weight room. Might be worth a look in a hybrid off-the-ball role as spatial awareness fostered on the basketball court allows him to drop into zones and affect passing lanes.”

Not too long ago, the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class had less than 10 commits and it wasn't close to being a top-10 class. Following this past week and this commitment from Carter Meadows, that has changed drastically. The Wolverines are recruiting with the best of the best.