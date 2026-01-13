The 2026 Michigan football team will look very different from the 2025 team. The Wolverines made a coaching change after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause. Kyle Whittingham was hired to replace Moore after he initially stepped down from Utah. Whittingham went right to work on retaining the roster and hiring coaches, and the biggest key was keeping Bryce Underwood, which they did.

On the latest episode of “The Triple Option,” Kyle Whittingham was a guest, talking to Urban Meyer about Underwood, and eventually brought up the fact that Underwood did not have a dedicated quarterback coach. He also praised him for his physical tools and his potential.

Whittingham said, “First of all, from what I understand, no dedicated quarterback coach was working with him daily, which has to happen. You got a young, young man, 17 years old. He didn't turn 18 till like mid-season. And so, he's a guy that really could have been in high school last year as far as his age, but there are some things in throwing mechanics and just things to smooth out in his fundamentals and technique.

“We already got a good start on that,” Whittingham said. “And Jason Beck and Koy Detmer, outstanding quarterback developers and coaches, and so we're already going down that path. But you talk about a ton of upside. I mean, Bryce Underwood's got it all. He's 6'4 and 225 plus and has a cannon arm, and so he's the whole package.”

Michigan gave Underwood a massive eight-figure deal when they signed him. The championship window started the moment he got on campus, but Michigan did not meet that standard in his freshman season. They did not have a dedicated quarterback coach, and the roster did not fully match the skill set he needed.

Still, maximizing Underwood is the biggest key for Whittingham in his first season in Ann Arbor. It was a massive win for the Wolverines to get Underwood to stay in Ann Arbor, but now they need to put him in the best position to succeed.