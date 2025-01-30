The Michigan football team has one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in the country, and the work isn’t done quite yet. The Wolverines still have a couple of big targets out there who haven’t made a decision, but they are also shifting some focus over to the 2026 class. An early recruit to keep an eye on is four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick, who now has an official visit locked in with the Wolverines.

“JUST IN: Four-star OT Gregory Patrick tells @Rivals that he's locked in a date for his Michigan official visit,” Greg Smith said in a post. “Wolverines could be trending here.”

The date Gregory Patrick has set for his official visit is June 20th. June was a big month for Michigan football recruiting in the 2025 cycle, and the Wolverines are hoping for a lot of success this time around as well. The whole summer will also be a crucial time for recruiting purposes, as it always is.

Patrick is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #125 player in the 2026 class, the #11 OT and the #2 player in the state of Michigan. Patrick currently attends Portage Northern High School in Portage, Michigan, and the Wolverines are hoping they can keep him in-state.

Michigan will face some stiff competition here, as Patrick does hold a lot of impressive offers. Some of the top schools that have offered the star OT are Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan State and Wisconsin. He holds offers from numerous other power four schools as well. The Wolverines certainly have an advantage being an in-state premier program.

It is still too early to focus too much on the 2026 class, as things are still wrapping up in the 2025 cycle, but Michigan currently has two 2026 commits. They have one four-star and one three-star, and the class is ranked #39 in the country.