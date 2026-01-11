It has been a hectic offseason for Michigan football, but Kyle Whittingham is looking to right the ship. Part of that was keeping quarterback Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor. Now, the Wolverines have added another quarterback in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, the former starting quarterback for Colorado State, has committed to Michigan, according to Max Olson of ESPN.

Fowler-Nicolosi played in 31 games, starting 28 of them with the Rams in four seasons. He committed to Colorado State over some bigger programs, such as Arizona and Pittsburgh, in order to find playing time. The signal caller found some in his true freshman season, playing in three games with one start. He would then become the starting quarterback in 2023, passing for 3.460 yards and 22 touchdowns this year, but with 16 picks. Fowler-Nicolosi remained the starter in 2024, passing for another 2,796 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He then started the first three games of 2025. He was benched after the loss to UTSA. In mid-October, Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell, and days later, Fowler-Nicolosi left the program. He ended his Colorado State career with 6,938 yards passing, 38 touchdowns, 29 interceptions, and six rushing touchdowns. This will be his final year of eligibility.

Meanwhile, Michigan needed experience in the quarterback room outside of Underwood. The only other quarterback to see the field in 2025 was Jaydn Davis, who attempted two passes and is in the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Jake Garcia has graduated, while Mikey Keene and Davis Warren have both transferred out of the program. This left just Underwood and Chase Herbstreit on the roster. Herbstreit, the son of commentator Kirk Herbstreit, redshirted in 2025.

Michigan does have two freshmen coming into the program, as they have commitments from Tommy Carr and Brady Smigiel. Still, no one outside of Underwood has taken a snap at the college level. Now, they have a player with plenty of experience to help the room and likely back up Underwood.