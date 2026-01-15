The Michigan Wolverines will feel the impact of losing a core defensive contributor next season, as safety Brandyn Hillman committed to the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night. A native of Portsmouth, Va., Hillman returns closer to home after three seasons with Michigan.

Hillman, a 6-foot, 200-pound four-star recruit out of Churchland High School, played quarterback and safety in high school. Ranked No. 130 nationally and the fourth-best player in Virginia by 247Sports, he had drawn attention from programs including Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Miami before committing to Michigan. During his time in Ann Arbor, Hillman appeared in 33 games, starting 11 at safety, and earned two varsity letters.

In the 2025 season, Hillman emerged as one of Michigan’s most consistent and physical defenders. He started 12 games and played 545 defensive snaps, ranking fourth on the team. He recorded 49 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups. Remarkably, he put up seven tackles each against Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Hillman excelled in coverage, allowing just nine receptions for 74 yards on 15 targets.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited Hillman with a 75.8 coverage grade, the highest on Michigan’s defense, and a 70.3 overall defensive grade this past season. His finest defensive display came against New Mexico, where he achieved a career-high 90.4 defensive grade and 89.4 in coverage. He was recognized as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

According to a scouting report by On3's Cody Bellaire, Hillman demonstrated exceptional skills and athleticism in high school:

“Two-way player for Churchland HS (VA) who is the team’s starting quarterback and safety. Stands in at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with an impressive 6-foot-5 wingspan. Extremely explosive athlete who recorded a 40-inch vertical and ran an electronically-timed 4.70 40-yard dash and a blistering 4.15 shuttle during the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season. Movement skills are fantastic. Has the long speed to pull away from defenders as a ball carrier and can see the hip fluidity and change of direction when working as a defensive back. Physical player that runs through tacklers with the ball in his hands and more than willing to come downhill and play in the box from the secondary. Extremely high ceiling player whose upside is at its highest as a safety prospect but could also be productive on the offensive side of the ball as a gadget player.”

Virginia sought to strengthen its safety room following the departures of Devin Neal and Antonio Clary. Hillman joins returning players Ethan Minter and Montino Williams, as well as transfers Jaylen Jones and Christian Ellis. UVA also added Navy cornerback Justin Ross, creating an enhanced secondary with a combination of experience and new talent.

Hillman’s transfer comes alongside Michigan losing another defensive snaps leader, TJ Metcalf, to Tennessee. With two cornerstone safeties departing, the Wolverines face the challenge of replenishing their secondary depth for the 2026 season.