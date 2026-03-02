The Denver Nuggets are on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Thunder and Timberwolves, but Jamal Murray is undeterred. The team has been beset by injuries to several key players, including Nikola Jokic, who had been sidelined for 16 games with a hyperextended left knee before returning. Still, the Nuggets found a way to stay afloat and within the top six teams in the Western Conference. But they had a rough go in February.

The Nuggets finished the month 4-8, and their losses to both of the Western Conference finalists haven't elicited enthusiasm, even after they secured a huge victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. But Murray believes that when Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson return, the team will fully realize its true promise.

“For sure it's frustrating. It's uncharacteristic, but it's okay. Once we get healthy and figure it out… We'll be good. I'm excited for what's in store for us,” Murray said, per comments obtained by ClutchPoints Nuggets reporter Rachel Strand.

The absence of Gordon, a key starter and a reliable role player in Watson, has eaten away at the championship-level depth that the Nuggets often enjoy. Gordon has been sidelined for the past 16 games after a resounding start to the season. Meanwhile, Watson has been out for the last nine games. After the team's matchup with the Jazz on Monday evening, they take a bit of a break before starting a tough stretch facing playoff teams in both the East and the West.

The early March stretch of the schedule will be the biggest test for the Nuggets, and getting back healthy would certainly help them weather the upcoming storm of competition.