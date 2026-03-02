Quarterback Trey Lance's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers didn't go as planned after his No. 3 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he isn't the only member of his family who can make an impact on the gridiron.

Trey's younger brother, wide receiver Bryce Lance, put together an impressive combine, highlighted by a 4.34 40-yard dash. When the 49ers drafted the eldest Lance, general manager John Lynch joked that he had his eyes on the younger Bryce, via Matt Barrows and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“All I could think about was that I wanted to draft his brother,” Lynch said of Trey in April 2021. “His brother’s a senior in high school following in his footsteps at North Dakota State. I think he’s taller than Trey.”

Bryce Lance stands 6-foot-3, adding to his wheels. The fact that Lynch had his eyes on him back then, perhaps the 49ers would be willing to roll another set of dice on the wide receiver. Currently ranked as the 23rd-best wide receiver and 164th overall player in the class, via CBS Sports, he is slated to go on day two or three. With Brandon Aiyuk set to depart, perhaps Lance becomes a later-round flier for a team in need of wide receiver help.

Over his three years at North Dakota State, Lance caught 127 passes for 2,139 yards and 25 touchdowns. He made 71 grabs for 1,053 yards in 2023 before following it up with 51 catches for 1,079 yards and eight scores in 2025.

Lance's blazing fast 40-yard time could have him shooting up draft boards across the league. But perhaps Lynch was the only executive paying attention to the wide receiver while still in high school.