Alabama recently lost a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, and he is now back on the market. The Michigan football team picked up a lot of traction with Haywood before he decided not to sign with the Crimson Tide on signing day. Haywood has to decide soon where he is going to go, and he recently picked up a prediction to commit to the Wolverines.

“On3’s @SWiltfong_ and @ChadSimmons_ have logged expert predictions for Michigan to land 5-star OT Ty Haywood,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Ty Haywood is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #18 player in the 2025 class, the #4 OT and the #6 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height,” Haywood's scouting report reads. “Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done.”

The potential is definitely there for Haywood to be a star, but he is still in high school. There is obviously still a lot for him to work on.

“Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career,” The scouting report continues. “Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Michigan already has one of the best recruiting classes in the country, and a commitment from another five-star would be a great way to close it out.