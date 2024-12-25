The Michigan football team picked up a huge commitment in the transfer portal on Tuesday as Alabama running back transfer Justice Haynes is coming to play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. This is big for Michigan as they are losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards after this season, and Haynes is the top RB in the portal. The Wolverines have some good talent on the roster at the position, but an experienced guy like Haynes is good to have.

“BREAKING: Alabama RB Justice Haynes is transferring to Michigan, @CBSSports reports,” On3 said in a post.

This is a big commitment for the Michigan football team, and also an intriguing one as the Wolverines play Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. Haynes has spent the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, but he will be with Michigan in 2025.

It's an interesting time in the college football world right now as the season isn't over, but perhaps the biggest part of the offseason is in full swing. The transfer portal is huge for every team, but it opens up more than a month before the season is over and more than a week before the College Football Playoff starts. Teams have to balance offseason prep with bowl/playoff prep.

Justice Haynes got his Alabama career started in 2023, and he had a solid freshman year. He even got to play against Michigan that season as the two teams met in the Rose Bowl. Haynes averaged 6.7 yards per carry last year.

This season, Haynes carried the ball 79 times for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry this year. There is a reason why he was the top RB in the transfer portal. Haynes can play.

Michigan beat out Alabama for Justice Haynes, and they will look to take down the Crimson Tide on the gridiron next week. The ReliaQuest Bowl will kick off at noon ET on New Year's Eve from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Alabama is currently favored by 12.5 points.