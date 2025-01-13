The Michigan football team picked up an intriguing transfer portal commitment a few days ago as UCLA long snapper Trent Middleton is coming to play for the Wolverines. Long snappers and players at other special teams positions don't typically garner a lot of attention from fans in the transfer portal, but it's a very important part of the game. Long snappers often don't often get the credit they deserve when things are going well, but everyone notices when things are off.

“Michigan has landed a commitment from UCLA long snapper transfer Trent Middleton,” EJ Holland said in a post. “Has three years of eligibility remaining. Former five-star prospect.”

This is an important pickup for Michigan as the Wolverines did have some issues with the punt team this year. The snaps didn't seem to be an issue, but this is still a crucial part of the game that Michigan needs to have working at all times. The Wolverines will likely have one of the best defenses in the country next year, and if the punt game is a well-oiled machine that consistently pins opponents deep in their own territory, it's going to be hard for teams to score points against Michigan.

The future is looking bright for the Michigan football team, and Trent Middleton is excited for this opportunity.

“I really feel like they have something going over there,” Middleton said, according to a post from EJ Holland. “I really like the opportunity that they presented me.”

Michigan finished with a 7-5 record this year, but it was a season in which they had to replace a ton of talent on the field, and they were breaking in a new head coach. With the way the defense finished out the year and the way the Wolverines closed out the 2025 recruiting class, Michigan fans should feel good about 2025.