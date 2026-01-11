The Michigan Wolverines have solidified their special teams unit by securing a commitment from All-ACC kicker Trey Butkowski. Coming off a record-breaking freshman campaign at Pittsburgh, Butkowski established himself as one of the nation's premier specialists, converting 20-of-23 field goal attempts and setting a school record with 16 consecutive makes.

His arrival in Ann Arbor is a calculated move to ensure dependable execution in high-stakes Big Ten matchups, especially following recent roster turnover. Butkowski, who also earned Lou Groza Award semifinalist honors, reunites with former Pitt teammate and long snapper Nico Crawford, providing an immediate chemistry that the coaching staff views as a significant advantage for the 2026 season.

In addition to stabilizing their special teams, the program has made a massive splash on the recruiting trail to bolster its passing attack. Matt Zenitz reported on X that Michigan has landed a commitment from Texas wide receiver transfer Jaime Ffrench.

Highlighting the significance of the move, Zenitz noted that Ffrench “was a Class of 2025 blue-chip recruit” with immense upside. The former four-star prospect, who appeared in four games for the Longhorns while maintaining his redshirt, arrives at Michigan with four years of eligibility remaining.

While the offense gains a premier talent, the tight end room will undergo a transition as sophomore Brady Prieskorn departs for the SEC. Prieskorn officially committed to Ole Miss through the transfer portal, choosing to follow the blueprint established by his older brother, Caden, who became a standout for the Rebels before moving on to the NFL.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, the former blue-chip recruit appeared in three games for Michigan in 2025, primarily contributing on special teams. He leaves Ann Arbor with four years of eligibility and joins an Ole Miss program that has been active in the portal, recently adding other defensive standouts like Joenel Aguero and Edwin Joseph.

The loss of a prospect like Prieskorn reflects the modern landscape of college football, but the swift addition of a former top-ranked receiver signals that Michigan remains a premier destination for the nation's best players.