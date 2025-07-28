The Bryce Underwood era is almost here for the Michigan football team as the Wolverines will begin their 2025 season in a little over a month. No starting quarterback has been named for Michigan, but everyone expects to see Underwood trot out onto the field on August 30th when the Wolverines take on New Mexico.

Bryce Underwood was the top player in the 2026 recruiting class, and he committed to the home-state Michigan football team. He is one of the best recruits in program history, and he is the type of player who can make an immediate impact. He is ready to get his career with the Wolverines underway.

“I’m very excited for the atmosphere and to see how our team has come together, and see how strong our bond actually is to go dominate,” Underwood said last week, according to an article from Maize n Brew.

Not only is Underwood excited for football season, but he is looking forward to watching the Michigan basketball team as well. Underwood went to multiple Michigan basketball games last year, and the Wolverines are expected to be one of the best teams in the country next season. You can expect to see Underwood at the Crisler Center frequently.

“I’m excited for this upcoming (basketball) season,” he said. “We got some of my guys like Trey McKenney as well; I’m excited to see him play for Maize and Blue. I’m excited to see that. But it’s just like a peace thing. Basketball brings me a lot of peace, so I’m just glad to see that.”

All in all, this an exciting time to be a Michigan sports fan. Bryce Underwood is ready to begin his highly anticipated career with the Michigan football team, and the basketball program is in tremendous shape as well. Wolverines fans are hoping to see both achieve big things this year.

More NCAA Football News
Jake Slaughter of Florida and Kadyn Proctor of Alabama are NFL caliber OLs from the SEC.
Top 5 offensive line units in the SEC for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida football QB DJ Lagway pinpoints one area where he wants to improveJaren Kawada ·
SEC logo with Texas QB Arch Manning, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers and Florida QB DJ Lagway around it
Top 5 quarterbacks in the SEC for 2025 seasonTroy Finnegan ·
David Bailey is a newcomer to watch at Texas Tech. But Dean Miller of Kansas comprises the list of top Big 12 pass rushers for 2025.
Top 5 pass rushers in Big 12 for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State's new head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle, is featured during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni Stadium in Dover on April 12, 2025.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State lands Sacramento State QB after transfer portal hitLorenzo J Reyna ·
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Virginia Tech football responds to shocking tampering accusation by HBCU coachJordan Llanes ·