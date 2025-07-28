The Bryce Underwood era is almost here for the Michigan football team as the Wolverines will begin their 2025 season in a little over a month. No starting quarterback has been named for Michigan, but everyone expects to see Underwood trot out onto the field on August 30th when the Wolverines take on New Mexico.

Bryce Underwood was the top player in the 2026 recruiting class, and he committed to the home-state Michigan football team. He is one of the best recruits in program history, and he is the type of player who can make an immediate impact. He is ready to get his career with the Wolverines underway.

“I’m very excited for the atmosphere and to see how our team has come together, and see how strong our bond actually is to go dominate,” Underwood said last week, according to an article from Maize n Brew.

Not only is Underwood excited for football season, but he is looking forward to watching the Michigan basketball team as well. Underwood went to multiple Michigan basketball games last year, and the Wolverines are expected to be one of the best teams in the country next season. You can expect to see Underwood at the Crisler Center frequently.

“I’m excited for this upcoming (basketball) season,” he said. “We got some of my guys like Trey McKenney as well; I’m excited to see him play for Maize and Blue. I’m excited to see that. But it’s just like a peace thing. Basketball brings me a lot of peace, so I’m just glad to see that.”

All in all, this an exciting time to be a Michigan sports fan. Bryce Underwood is ready to begin his highly anticipated career with the Michigan football team, and the basketball program is in tremendous shape as well. Wolverines fans are hoping to see both achieve big things this year.