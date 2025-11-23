Bryce Boettcher has been one of the Oregon Ducks' most consistent defenders this season, leading the team with 72 tackles while anchoring a defense that ranks among the nation's best. The former walk-on has dominated in the Ducks' Big Ten battles throughout the year.

His persistence finally earned him an offensive opportunity on Senior Night against the USC Trojans. Head coach Dan Lanning revealed that Boettcher had been asking for the ball all season long, and the staff installed a special package just for him.

“I don't know if anyone could have kept Bryce from the endzone when he got the opportunity,” Lanning said, via Zachary Neel of USA Today.

Oregon handed Boettcher a direct snap at the one-yard line late in the second quarter. He powered through for his first career offensive touchdown since his high school days as a quarterback at South Eugene, giving the Ducks a crucial 28-14 halftime cushion.

The score sparked Oregon's dominant finish. Boettcher then recorded a career-high 13 tackles on defense, more than any player on either side, while helping secure the 42-27 victory over the Trojans on Saturday.

His two-way performance captured the toughness that has defined this season. The Burlsworth Trophy winner returned for a final year instead of focusing solely on baseball with the Houston Astros, and that decision continues paying off as Oregon sits at 9-2.

Lanning praised Boettcher's impact while also noting areas for improvement after the win. The Ducks remain firmly in College Football Playoff position with just the Washington Huskies rivalry game remaining before the postseason begins.

With leaders like Boettcher delivering in critical moments, Oregon has the veteran presence and versatility needed for a deep playoff run. His journey from walk-on to two-way contributor on Senior Night embodies everything the Ducks have built under Lanning.