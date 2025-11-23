When the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a play, defensive star TJ Watt answered the call. The linebacker brought Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the end zone for a sack, forcing a fumble for the touchdown.

In the process, Watt recorded the 115th sack of his NFL career. He surpassed his brother JJ Watt's 114.5 career sacks. The latter happened to be on the call when his brother brought Williams down, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“If he's going to pass my record, that's a helluva way to do it,” Watt said.

He then joked about having to come back for his record, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“I'm going to put my pads back on,” Watt said. “This is preposterous.”

Watt has been a superstar for the Steelers since joining the franchise in 2017. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. Overall, Watt had recorded 500 tackles, 241 quarterback hits and 114 sacks entering the Week 12 faceoff.

While TJ will take the familiar bragging rights, surpassing his brother's record is no record to sneeze at. In his own right, JJ was a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, winning Defensive Player of the Year three times. Both brothers seem likely to end up in the Hall of Fame based on JJ's accomplishments and TJ's current production.

With Aaron Rodgers down with an injury, the Steelers needed everyone across their roster to step up. Watt is no stranger to the spotlight and did what he could to help Pittsburgh win the game.