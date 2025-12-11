Michigan football has made a change at the head coaching position. Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for cause and began to distance the university from the coach. As the story around his termination continues to develop, he has been detained by the police.

According to Dan Wetzel of ESPN, in combination with Pete Thamel, reporting is that the City of Saline Police Department has detained Moore in relation to an investigation with the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

Earlier today, Moore was fired from his position, for cause, from the University of Michigan. While details were not immediately given, the athletic director, Warde Manuel, did give a statement.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in his statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

Article Continues Below

It is important to note that Moore was detained and not arrested as part of an investigation. Anthony Broome of On3, who covers Michigan Football notes, there is no current report of charges for Moore, and there are no current inmates who have been booked under the name of Sherrone Moore. The City of Saline has also released a statement regarding the detainment of Moore to ESPN.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department said in a statement released to ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Saline is a suburb of Ann Arbor, as is Pittsfield Township. Saline is a part of Washtenaw County, less than 20 minutes from the campus in Ann Arbor. Pittsfield Township is part of Washtenaw County and is about ten minutes from the university.

Currently, Michigan is set to play its bowl game against Texas in the Citrus Bowl on December 31 under interim coach Biff Poggi. It is yet to be seen if these developments will change those plans.