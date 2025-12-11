The Baltimore Orioles are trying to stay afloat in an AL East division that is full of talent, and they made the right move to start, signing Pete Alonso to a huge deal. Though they may seem like a big addition, the Orioles are going to need more than just one player to truly compete.

Ryan Ripken, Cal Ripken Jr.'s son, recently had a bold take about the Orioles, and it included Ryan Mountcastle and Coby Mayo.

“They're gonna trade one of Mountcastle or Mayo,” Ripken said on Foul Territory TV. “I wouldn't be surprised with either. And then they're going to go out and sign a guy. This division, if you're for real, you've got to go out there and spend. You've got to go out there and make moves. I for sure think Baltimore is at least going to make two more moves here before we get to spring training, and I mean two big moves.”

The Orioles can't afford to wait any longer to continue adding proven big league talent, says @RyanRipkenShow. "They're gonna trade one of Mountcastle or Mayo. I wouldn't be surprised with either." pic.twitter.com/cUSL8qVo2G — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 11, 2025

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to keep getting better, while the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are always going to be a team that's hard to beat. That should make the Orioles raise their antennas, and know that they can't get complacent with just one move.

If the Orioles do decide to make more moves, it would not be a surprise if it were for more high-level talent, similar to what Ripken was referring to.

There have been some names thrown out on who the Orioles could acquire, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today had a prediction.

“The Orioles trade for Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who is under team control for three seasons,” Nightengale wrote. “He’d be the ideal compliment to Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.”

Cabrera was good last season for the Marlins, as he pitched a new career-high 137.2 innings, earning his career-best 2.8 WAR. The Orioles could use a player like that, and it will be interesting to see if they make that move.