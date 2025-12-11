The Minnesota Timberwolves have contacted the Chicago Bulls about a potential trade for guard Coby White as they search for help at point guard, according to a Thursday report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cowley reported that Minnesota’s front office has explored several backcourt options before turning its focus to White.

“There were rumors that they inquired about Memphis’ Ja Morant, have kicked the tires on Kyrie Irving, and now have their sights set on a more realistic target. That’s where the Bulls come in.

“According to a source, Coby White has been inquired about, and time is of the essence in the Bulls making a decision. The source said that Minnesota is not looking to wait until February and the trade deadline to get a deal done, looking to fix the primary ball-handling situation that’s been an issue all season long for them.”

Timberwolves’ interest in Coby White grows as backcourt concerns persist

White, 25, has opened the 2025-26 season with one of the most productive stretches of his career. He is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range across seven games and five starts. His surge has come as Chicago has slid from a 6-1 start into a seven-game losing streak, dropping the Bulls to 9-14.

The guard is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million contract and is earning $12.8 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, a factor that adds urgency to the Bulls’ decision.

Minnesota’s interest stems from ongoing instability at the lead guard spot. Veteran Mike Conley, 38, has seen his role and production decline, averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 36.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3 across 24 games and five starts in 19.1 minutes per contest. Rob Dillingham, the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has struggled to establish himself in the rotation, averaging 3.7 points, two assists and 1.1 rebounds on 34.8% shooting in 10.1 minutes over 21 games.

Article Continues Below

In response, the Timberwolves have leaned heavily on a backcourt combination of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo while opening the season 15-9. DiVincenzo, 28, is averaging 13.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 41.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% from 3 in 24 appearances. He is making $11.9 million this season and $12.5 million next season, with his contract running through the 2027 offseason.

Bulls navigate internal reluctance in weighing White trade talks

Cowley reported that Chicago is weighing whether to engage more seriously with Minnesota on a potential package involving DiVincenzo, wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and a future draft pick.

“So what’s the hold up?

“Despite currently sinking in a seven-game losing streak, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas isn’t ready to fold his hand just yet. Maybe soon, but not yet. Karnisovas has preached ‘competitive integrity’ for years, so the idea of tanking isn’t on the table. But would moving White for a package of Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and a future draft pick be tanking or reloading?”

Cowley added that Chicago’s front office must weigh White’s on-court production against his importance in the locker room and his decision to bet on himself in free agency. The Sun-Times previously reported that both sides agreed to keep discussions “amicable” as July approaches, with the Bulls expected to have the first opportunity to retain him.

Minnesota’s inquiry places added pressure on Chicago’s timeline as both franchises consider how aggressively to act before the trade deadline.