Michigan football must replace Colston Loveland soon. The talented tight end is off to the NFL Combine this week. But the Wolverines have his potential four-star replacement visiting Ann Arbor soon — who's also a Notre Dame and Miami target.

Class of 2026 tight end Ian Premer unveiled his list of spring recruiting trips to Steve Wiltfong of On3 Monday. Michigan will be the last university he visits, set for March 22.

That means the Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore have the final chance of winning over Premer among the trio. Both ND and Miami have delivered impressive recruiting results. Both programs also featured stellar TE play from the Fighting Irish's Mitchell Evans and the Hurricanes' Elijah Arroyo. The latter is off to the NFL too alongside Loveland.

Premer brings his own intriguing intangibles before his college career takes off.

Michigan hosting No. 1 ranked prospect amid Notre Dame, Miami push

Premer is more than one of the nation's best tight ends. The Great Bend native is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Kansas, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is still learning TE. He originally lined up at wide receiver and safety as a sophomore. But has since moved over due to his growing size. He caught 32 passes for 538 yards and scored nine touchdowns for Great Bend.

But Premer is more than a towering red zone option. He's equipped with a basketball background too. Premer averaged 21.2 points per game and grabbed 9.2 rebounds as a sophomore on varsity.

“Premer is one of the nation’s best two-sport athletes and legit college prospect in football and basketball,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in his prospect evaluation for Premer.

However, he's recruited more for football. Premer brings strong hands that wins one-on-one battles and can win the red zone jump ball, thanks to his background on the hardwood.

Premer already has Loveland's height. He could become the next big Michigan TE if he verbally commits to the Wolverines after his spring visit. But again, Notre Dame and Miami are still in contention for Premer.