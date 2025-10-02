The Michigan football team will return to action this weekend against Wisconsin. The Wolverines last played in Week 4 on the road against Nebraska, and they picked up a huge win. After a bye week, they are hoping to keep the momentum going against a struggling Badgers team that has already lost two games. Luke Fickell and Wisconsin need to find a way to turn things around. Let's talk more about these teams and then make some Michigan vs. Wisconsin bold predictions.

Michigan is feeling good after Nebraska win

Michigan suffered an early loss in Week 2 on the road vs. Oklahoma, but after beating Nebraska, the season feels like it is back on track. Coming into the season, the four toughest games on the schedule appeared to be at Oklahoma, at Nebraska, at USC and vs. Ohio State. In order to make the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines probably need to win 10 games. Had they picked up that second loss against Nebraska, CFP hopes would've been looking bleak.

Now, if Michigan can survive on the road against USC in Week 7, there is a decent chance that the team can get 10 wins before even playing Ohio State. However, Wisconsin is standing in the way right now, and that is where all of the focus is.

Wisconsin desperately needs a win

This season has not gone the way that Wisconsin was hoping for so far. The Badgers started the year 2-0, but they didn't look good doing it, and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. got injured during the first game of the season. Now, they are on a two-game losing streak after suffering defeats against Alabama on the road and Maryland at home. Wisconsin was a big favorite vs. the Terrapins, and Maryland ended up winning by 17 points.

Luke Fickell is in his third year with Wisconsin, and his tenure has not been successful at all. His seat is scorching hot, so he needs to turn things around quickly. A win on the road against No. 20 Michigan would be a good place to start.

This matchup is just a couple of days away, so let's make some Michigan vs. Wisconsin bold predictions:

Bryce Underwood will throw three touchdown passes

Wisconsin has struggled a lot this year in pretty much every area of the game, but the Badgers have one big strength: stopping the run. Wisconsin is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in run defense. Teams are averaging just 50 yards per game against the Badgers and just 2.11 yards per carry. Rushing offense is Michigan's strength. The Wolverines have the No. 8 rushing offense in the nation, but they haven't faced a stingy run defense like Wisconsin's yet.

It will be hard to run the ball against Wisconsin, so Michigan will look for quarterback Bryce Underwood to make plays with his arm. The Badgers are No. 89 in the country in passing yards allowed. This will be a good opportunity for Underwood to showcase his arm, and he will have a big day through the air.

Donaven McCulley will finally find the end zone

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, and that's surprising. McCulley was the team's big portal signing at WR during the offseason, but he's been quiet so far. Through four games, he has racked up 197 yards on 13 receptions. He is clearly one of the most talented pass-catchers on the team, and Michigan's run-first mentality certainly plays a role in his production. Still, Michigan fans were expecting to see him score a touchdown during the first four weeks of the season.

If Wisconsin is doing a good job stopping the run like the team has done so far this year, the Michigan football team will turn to the passing game. McCulley is someone who will be involved, and he will finally get into the end zone.

Michigan will win 24-10

Lastly, we're going with a final score prediction here. Wisconsin will be able to keep this one relatively close because of the run defense, but the offense won't be able to score enough points to earn the win. Bryce Underwood will make enough plays through the air to do the job, and the Wolverines will win by two touchdowns to move to 4-1 on the season.